Former Hitmen forward Ladd retires

Former Calgary Hitmen forward Andrew Ladd has announced his retirement after 16 NHL seasons.

Ladd appeared in 1,001 NHL games where he scored 256 goals and tallied 550 points. Selected fourth overall by Carolina in the 2004 NHL Draft, Ladd also played for Chicago, Atlanta, Winnipeg, New York Islanders and Arizona. During his final year with the Thrashers, as well as his five seasons with the Jets, Ladd was team captain.

The Maple Ridge, B.C., native is a two-time Stanley Cup champion having hoisted the trophy with Carolina (2006) and Chicago (2010).

Over the course of two full seasons in the WHL, Ladd had 49 goals and 120 points in 137 games. He played one game for the Vancouver Giants in 2001-02 and after a hiatus from the league in 2002-03, starred in his return as he led all WHL rookies with 30 goals and 75 points while his +39 rating led all WHL skaters.

In 2005, he was part of Canada’s gold medal winning team at the World Juniors.

The 37-year-old also spent parts of five seasons in the AHL where he played 64 games.