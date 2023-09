Former Generals and Knights d-man Del Zotto announces retirement

Former Oshawa Generals and London Knights defenceman Michael Del Zotto has announced his retirement after 13 NHL seasons.

The 20th overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers, Del Zotto played 736 games and tallied 262 points (199 points). In addition to the Rangers, Del Zotto also suited up for Nashville, Philadelphia, Vancouver, Anaheim, St. Louis, Columbus and Ottawa.

Del Zotto won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the Blues while he was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2010 after he had 37 points in his maiden NHL season.

Over three OHL seasons, the Stoufville, ON., native played in 190 games and tallied 183 points (39 goals). The second overall pick in the 2006 OHL Draft, he was selected to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2007 after a 57-point campaign with Oshawa while in 2009 he was named to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team after he had 63 points between the Generals and Knights.

Over the course of his career, Del Zotto also played 102 games in the AHL with Hartford, Belleville, Charlotte and San Diego.