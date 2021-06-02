Foreurs score four unanswered to tie up series

The Val-d’Or Foreurs reeled off four unanswered goals to down the Victoriaville Tigres 4-1 in Game 4 of the 2021 President Cup Final presented by Rogers. With the victory, the best-of-seven series is once again tied at two games each.

Xavier Bernard, with a goal and an assist, as well as Jordan Spence and Jakob Pelletier, with a pair of helpers each, led the way for the Foreurs, who also received goals from Thomas Pelletier, Nathan Legare and Jeremy Michel in the game. Alex Beaucage provided the lone tally for the Tigres, who were outshot 31-22.

The Tigres opened the scoring at the 4:19 mark of the first. Beaucage, streaking down the right side, pounced on a loose puck at the top of the circle and fired a wrist shot in stride that eluded Jonathan Lemieux blocker side for his ninth goal of the postseason. It would also stand as the lone goal of an opening frame that saw the Foreurs outshoot the Tigres 10-9.

Val-d’Or would pump 15 shots on goal in the middle frame to grab a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. After a period of sustained pressure in Victoriaville’s end, Bernard unleashed a drive from the blueline that found its way through a screen and past Iacobo for his first of the playoffs to tie the game at 9:55.

A pair of Pelletiers would pair up to produce the Foreurs’ second goal of the stanza at the 18:19 mark. Jakob would slide a pass to Thomas who would, in turn, fire home his second of the postseason on a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot that beat Iacobo glove side.

Just 46 seconds later, it was Legare’s turn to find the back of the net, redirecting a shot from the bottom of the left circle on the powerplay for his 14th postseason tally. In addition to the scoreboard, the Foreurs would also lead on the shot clock, 25-16 after two.

The Foreurs would pick up where they left off to start the third when, on the first rush of the period, Jacob Gaucher won a foot race in his own zone and centered a pass for Michel who made no mistake into the yawning cage for his fourth of the playoffs just 13 seconds in.

That would cap the scoring on an evening that saw Lemieux earn the win with a 21-save performance. Iacobo would stop 27 shots in the loss.

The focus now shifts to Game 5, with puck drop coming up Thursday night at 7pm ET/8pm AT. Tickets remain available for this game.

