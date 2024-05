Focus shifts to 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow ahead of Friday’s opener

Photo credit: Nick Pettigrew

There’s a 75 per cent of a new Memorial Cup champion two weeks from now.

But there’s a 100 per cent focus on what’s next.

With the OHL, QMJHL and WHL Championship Series in the rear-view mirror, all eyes are now on the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow that will begin Friday night in Saginaw, MI.

“The work is not done,” said Drummondville’s Mikael Huchette post-game after the Volts claimed the Gilles-Courteau Trophy. “The most prestigious tournament is coming.

“We have to be ready.”

If anything, teams will head into the tournament with plenty of rest after all three Championship Series were four-game sweeps for the first time in CHL history.

The QMJHL finals finished May 14 while the OHL and WHL Championship’s concluded a day later as London and Moose Jaw were crowned champions respectively. Coupled with host Saginaw not having played since May 5, teams will enter the event fully prepared.

“Like everyone has said, the job is not finished,” London’s Easton Cowan (TOR) said. “We’re ready for Saginaw.”

Throughout the OHL Playoffs, London went 16-2-0 as they claimed a fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup with their only two defeats coming to Saginaw in the OHL Western Conference Championship Series.

Drummondville won 16 of its 19 postseason tilts to claim a second Q title while Moose Jaw went 16-1-3 on route to its first Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Saginaw, who won 50 games in a season for the first time in franchise history, went 10-5-0 in the postseason before being eliminated by London.

“Everyone wants to be playing hockey as long as they can and competing for championships,” Warriors forward Matthew Savoie (BUF) said. “Our group’s not done and we’re going to go try and win it all in Saginaw.”

London enters the tournament as the only team with a Memorial Cup championship after they were victorious in 2005 and 2016. Drummondville have made three previous appearances with a defeat in the 1991 final to Spokane their best result while Moose Jaw and Saginaw will make their Memorial Cup debuts.

Every game of this year’s 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow will be available in the United States on NHL Network, and for subscribers of CHL TV outside of North America.

2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow schedule:



May 24 – Game 1: Moose Jaw vs. Saginaw — 7:30pm ET

May 25 – Game 2: London vs. Drummondville — 4pm ET

May 26 – Game 3: Saginaw vs. Drummondville — 7:30pm ET

May 27 – Game 4: London vs. Moose Jaw — 7:30pm ET

May 28 – Game 5: Drummondville vs. Moose Jaw — 7:30pm ET

May 29 – Game 6: Saginaw vs. London — 7:30pm ET

May 30 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:30pm ET

June 1 – Semi-final — 7:30pm ET

June 2 – Final — 7:30pm ET