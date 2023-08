Saint John acquires Flyers prospect Mann

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matteo Mann has been traded from the Chicoutimi Sagueneens to the Saint John Sea Dogs.

In return, the Sags received two QMJHL draft picks.

In 45 games last year, Mann had five assists. In 128 career games, all with Chicoutimi, Mann has recorded 17 points (three goals).

The Flyers selected the New Brunswick native with the 199th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.