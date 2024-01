Flyers prospect Gendron traded to Drummondville

The Drummondville Voltigeurs have acquired Philadelphia Flyers prospect Alexis Gendron from the Gatineau Olympiques.

In return, Gatineau received three 2026 QMJHL draft picks that included a first round selection.

Gendron has spent the first half of the 2023-24 season professionally as he’s appeared in 17 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The 20-year-old scored his first pro goal Oct. 15 in his debut and has tallied seven points (five goals).

A year ago, Gendron finished second in the QMJHL with 55 goals. He scored 22 times with Blainville-Boisbriand but after he was acquired by the Olympiques, found the back of the net 33 times in 34 games.

All in all, he has scored 94 goals in 160 Q games. The Flyers selected Gendron 220th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The acquisition of Gendron is the latest of moves by general manager Yanick Lemay who previously acquired Ethan Gauthier (TB) and Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) to join a roster that already featured Maveric Lamoureux (PHI) and Tyler Peddle (CBJ).