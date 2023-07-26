Flames sign Honzek to entry-level contract

Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames.

Honzek impressed in his rookie campaign in 2022-23 as he tallied 23 goals and 56 points in 43 games with Vancouver. He was subsequently selected 16th overall by the Flames in the 2023 NHL Draft.

“We were happy to have selected Samuel in this year’s draft and as equally pleased today to have him signed to his entry level agreement,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “We entered the draft looking to add skill with size to our group and Samuel is a textbook example. He had an impressive showing at development camp, and we are excited to watch him build on that at main camp in September.”

Honzek, who was the 10th overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, has twice represented Slovakia at the World Juniors (2022, 2023).