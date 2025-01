Flames prospect Mews headed to Sudbury

The Sudbury Wolves have acquired Calgary Flames prospect Henry Mews from the Ottawa 67’s.

In return, the 67’s received Nolan Jackson and eight OHL draft picks.

Mews, an Ottawa native, leads all OHL d-men with 50 points (11 goals) in 2024-25. The seventh overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, Mews made 158 appearances for the 67’s and recorded 142 points, the 12th most in team history by a blueliner.

The 18-year-old has two gold medals with Canada after he tasted success at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships.

In Sudbury, Mews joins fellow NHL prospects in Quentin Musty (SJ), Alex Pharand (CHI), Keiron Walton (WPG) and Nathan Villeneuve (SEA).

Calgary selected Mews 74th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.