Flames pen Bell to entry-level deal

Tri-City Americans forward Parker Bell has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames.

Bell led all Tri-City forwards with 64 points in 2022-23 while his 25 goals ranked second as he established new career highs in both categories. Bell also made his professional debut last season as he appeared twice with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers where he recorded one assist.

A former fifth-round pick in the WHL Draft, Bell has amassed 120 points (40 goals) in 180 games for Tri-City.

Calgary selected the 19-year-old with the 155th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.