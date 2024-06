Five CHL players taken in Top 10 in Pronman’s seven round mock draft

Five CHL players will be Top 10 picks in next week’s NHL Draft according to The Athletic’s Corey Pronman.

In his seven round mock draft, Pronman has Medicine Hat’s Cayden Lindstrom going to Columbus fourth overall, Oshawa’s Beckett Sennecke going seventh overall to Ottawa, Calgary’s Carter Yakemchuk going eighth overall to Seattle, London’s Sam Dickinson going ninth overall to Calgary and Kelowna’s Tij Iginla going 10th overall to New Jersey.

Lindstrom, the winner of the CHL’s Top Draft Prospect Award, had 27 goals and 46 points in just 32 games last season with the Tigers.

“I think it’s Lindstrom, [Anton] Silayev or [Beckett] Sennecke at the Blue Jackets’ pick,” Pronman wrote. “Lindstrom got the green light medically from some team doctors following the NHL combine and I think momentum is back in his direction to be a top-five pick. If he’s available, I think he’s going to Columbus.”

In all, Pronman has 14 CHL players going in the first round and a total of 84 CHL players drafted.

The 2024 NHL Draft takes place June 28-29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Athletic’s Corey Pronman’s 2024 NHL Mock Draft

4th overall – Columbus – Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat)

7th overall — Ottawa — Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa)

8th overall — Seattle — Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary)

9th overall — Calgary — Sam Dickinson (London)

10th overall — New Jersey — Tij Iginla (Kelowna)

11th overall — Buffalo — Berkly Catton (Spokane)

13th overall — Minnesota — Zayne Parekh (Saginaw)

17th overall — Washington — Jett Luchanko (Guelph)

20th overall — New York Islanders — Cole Beaudoin (Barrie)

21st overall — Los Angeles — Liam Greentree (Windsor)

24th overall — Colorado — Julius Miettinen (Everett)

29th overall — Dallas — Terik Parascak (Prince George)

31st overall — Philadelphia — Sam O’Reilly (London)

32nd overall — Anaheim — Charlie Elick (Brandon