Five Canadians to watch at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

As 24 CHLers get set to represent Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, there certainly won’t be a shortage of talent on display in Czechia and Slovakia.

With 96 per cent of the team’s roster made up of CHL players, Canada will look to defend the gold medal that they won on home ice a year ago.

Canada will face Finland (July 31), Slovakia (Aug. 1) and Switzerland (Aug. 2) in round-robin action while the final is slated for Aug. 5.

With that in mind, here’s a look at five Canadians to keep an eye on throughout the tournament.

Berkly Catton — Spokane (WHL)

Early mocks for the 2024 NHL Draft have Catton as one of the first CHL players to be chosen and with good measure.

The first overall pick in the 2021 WHL Draft by Spokane, the Saskatoon native had 23 goals and 55 points in 63 games in 2022-23 in what was his first full WHL season. The 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be the third time Catton has represented Canada in the last year; he claimed a bronze medal at the 2023 U18 World Championships and captained Canada Red at the 2022 U17 World Hockey Challenge where he finished third in scoring with 12 points.

We didn't know you could score from this angle. Yet here's Berkly Catton, proving us all wrong. @spokanechiefs pic.twitter.com/9RfsCnM6XS — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 12, 2023

Sam Dickinson — London (OHL)

Dickinson grew into a large roll with the Knights as his debut season progressed in 2022-23 that saw him log huge minutes from the blue line in the OHL Playoffs.

The fourth overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, Dickinson contributed 23 points (nine goals) in the regular season before he added eight more (four goals) in the postseason. At season’s end, he was named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team.

The Toronto native also captained Canada Black at the U17 World Hockey Challenge where he was named to the tournament’s All-Star Team. Dickinson is expected to be one of the first defencemen selected in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Maxim Massé — Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

As a 16-year-old rookie, Masse had a memorable first year as he led the QMJHL in rookie scoring with 62 points in 65 games. Masse also scored 29 goals, the second most in the CHL among first year players while his six game-winning goals led all CHL rookies.

Massé added a lot of hardware to his trophy cabinet in 2022-23 as he was named CHL Rookie of the Year, QMJHL Rookie of the Year and collected the Michel Bergeron Trophy as QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He also made the CHL’s and QMJHL’s All-Rookie Team.

Mock drafts for next year have Massé pencilled in as a high first-round selection.

Encore en avantage numérique, mais cette fois du bâton de Maxim Massé ! 🔵⚪️🔥 pic.twitter.com/K5cedaSI3v — Saguenéens (@SagueneensLHJMQ) December 31, 2022

Michael Misa — Saginaw (OHL)

After he was the eighth player in CHL history to be granted exceptional status, Misa had a standout rookie campaign as a 15-year-old with 22 goals and 56 points in just 45 games. His 1.24 point-per-game average was the highest rate of any of the OHL’s six exceptional status talents during their first season. Misa won the Emms Family Award as OHL Rookie of the Year and was named to the CHL’s All-Rookie Team and OHL First All-Rookie Team.

The Oakville, Ont., native also represented Canada Red at the U17 World Hockey Challenge where he had six points (three goals) in seven games and won a silver medal.

Misa is not eligible for the NHL Draft until 2025 and is the only 2007 born player on Canada’s roster.

Ryder Ritchie — Prince Albert (WHL)

On the heels of a 20-goal, 55-point campaign, Ritchie collected the Jim Piggott Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year.

Ritchie represented Canada at last year’s U17 World Hockey Challenge where he had four goals in six games.

Like the others on this list, Ritchie is widely expected to be a first round choice at the 2024 NHL Draft.

First WHL goal✅

Welcome to the Western Hockey League Ryder Ritchie! pic.twitter.com/cmEIMp5VYT — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) September 29, 2022

24 CHL players named to Canada’s 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Roster:

Goaltenders:

Gabriel D’Aigle (Victoriaville/QMJHL)

Carter George (Owen Sound/OHL)

Ryan Leenders (Mississauga/OHL)

Defencemen:

Anthony Cristoforo (Windsor/OHL)

Ben Danford (Oshawa/OHL)

Sam Dickinson (London/OHL)

Charlie Elick (Brandon/WHL)

Frankie Marrelli (Ottawa/OHL)

Henry Mews (Ottawa/OHL)

Zayne Parekh (Saginaw/OHL)

Forwards:

Cole Beaudoin (Barrie/OHL)

Berkly Catton (Spokane/WHL)

Jordan Gavin (Tri-City/WHL)

Liam Greentree (Windsor/OHL)

Ollie Josephson (Red Deer/WHL)

Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat/WHL)

Porter Martone (Mississauga/OHL)

Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi/QMJHL)

Roger McQueen (Brandon/WHL)

Michael Misa (Saginaw/OHL)

Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL)

Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert/WHL)

Malcolm Spence (Erie/OHL)

Carson Wetsch (Calgary/WHL)