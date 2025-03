Fischer signs entry-level contract with Blues

Sarnia Sting defenceman Lukas Fischer has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues.

In 51 games this year, Fischer had a career high 15 goals and 37 points. An 11th round pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, Fischer has played 166 games for the Sting, the 17th most in team history by a blueliner.

The Sarnia captain was the 56th overall pick by the Blues in the 2024 NHL Draft.