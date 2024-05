Firkus, Goyette, and Verreault named finalists for the 2023-24 CHL Top Scorer Award

Jagger Firkus of the Moose Jaw Warriors, David Goyette of the Sudbury Wolves, and Antonin Verreault of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies have been named nominees for the CHL Top Scorer Award, which is presented annually to the highest-scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League.

The recipient of the CHL Top Scorer Award will be announced and given his trophy at a ceremony for the 2024 CHL Awards on Saturday, June 1, in Saginaw, Michigan. The latter is an event taking place as part of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw, which is scheduled to run from May 23 – June 2.

Over the years, the CHL Top Scorer Award has been won by many great players including Daniel Brière (Drummondville Voltigeurs), Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic), Patrick Kane (London Knights), Dylan Strome (Erie Otters), Wyatt Johnson (Windsor Spitfires), and most recently Connor Bedard (Regina Pats).

WHL Nominee — Jagger Firkus (Moose Jaw Warriors)

61G-65A, 126 PTS, +31 in 63 GP during the 2023-24 season

Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus led all scorers in the CHL and the WHL this season, having registered 61 goals, 65 assists, and 126 points over 63 games. By leading both, Firkus became just the second player in Moose Jaw franchise history to rank first in the CHL in points (Jayden Halbgewachs in 2017-18), and the fourth Warriors player to ever lead the WHL in scoring (Halbgewachs in 2017-18; Troy Brouwer in 2005-06; Theoren Fleury in 1987-88).

Having averaged 2.00 points per game, the 19-year-old from Irma, Alta., was one of just three players in the CHL to average more than two points per game this season alongside Halifax’s Jordan Dumais (2.24 points per game over 21 GP) and his Moose Jaw teammate Matthew Savoie (2.09 points per game in 34 GP). Firkus’ 61 goals marked a career-high and ranked second in the CHL behind only Prince George’s Zac Funk who scored 67 goals. Firkus also finished the 2023-24 campaign as the CHL leader in power-play points with 50 (15G-35A), while his 10 game-winning goals ranked second in the CHL.

Drafted in the second round (35th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Firkus signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken in April 2023.

OHL Nominee — David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

40G-77A, 117 PTS, +20 in 68 GP during the 2023-24 season

Seattle Kraken prospect David Goyette tallied 15 points over his final five regular-season games to conclude the 2023-24 campaign with an OHL-best 117 points. Specifically, Goyette collected 40 goals and 77 assists in 68 games. By leading the OHL in scoring this season, Goyette became just the third player in Sudbury Wolves franchise history to achieve the feat, following Michael Sgarbossa (2011-12) and Mike Foligno (1978-79).

Goyette’s 117 points are the most by a Wolves player since Norm Milley registered 120 in 1998-99. The 19-year-old from Hawkesbury, Ont., recorded 18 games with three points or more, which is part of the reason why Sudbury led the OHL with 328 goals scored, the most by the franchise since 1991. Goyette wrapped up his third OHL season having recorded 114 goals, 168 assists, and 282 points over his career, the latter of which ranks sixth in Wolves franchise history.

Drafted in the second round (61st overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Goyette signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken in April 2023.

QMJHL Nominee — Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

36G-71A, 107 PTS, +43 in 68 GP during the 2023-24 season

Standing as the lone player in the QMJHL to top 100 points during the 2023-24 season, Antonin Verreault of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies was awarded the Jean-Beliveau Trophy as the QMJHL’s leading scorer. The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., finished the year with 107 points (36G-71A) in 68 games, which were nine more points than the next closest QMJHL player (Baie-Comeau’s Justin Gill at 98 points).

Antonin Verreault’s 107 points are the most by a Huskies player since Peter Abbandonato recorded 111 points during the 2018-19 season. The 19-year-old forward is just the seventh Voltigeurs skater to top 100 points since 2000. By leading the QMHL in scoring, Verreault became the third Rouyn-Noranda player to finish the season as the league’s top scorer, following Mike Ribeiro (1998-99) and Peter Abbandonato (2018-19).

Verreault also led the QMJHL with 71 assists this season, which placed him in a tie for sixth among skaters in the CHL. The Huskies forward also led the QMJHL in power-play assists (27), while his eight game-winning goals were good for third in the QMJHL.