Firkus added to Canada’s World Juniors roster

Moose Jaw Warriors forward Jagger Firkus has been added to Canada’s 2024 World Juniors roster.

Firkus attended Canada’s national junior team selection camp earlier this month in Oakville, ON., and becomes the third player added to Canada’s roster after Brantford’s Jorian Donovan and North Bay’s Ty Nelson.

In 32 games this year, Firkus (SEA) has 27 goals and 59 points and sits fourth in CHL scoring. A year ago, Firkus had a career high 40 goals and 88 points for Moose Jaw.

Canada is currently 2-1-0 at the 2024 World Juniors and sit second in Group A. They conclude the round-robin Sunday against Germany at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT.

ROSTER UPDATE | Jagger Firkus has been added to 🇨🇦's 25-player roster for the #WorldJuniors. MISE À JOUR | Jagger Firkus a été ajouté à la formation de 25 joueurs du 🇨🇦 pour le #MondialJunior.

22 CHL players named to Canada’s 2024 World Juniors roster:

Goaltenders (3)

Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

Mathis Rousseau (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Samuel St-Hilaire (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL)

Defencemen (7)

Oliver Bonk (London Knights / OHL)

Jorian Donovan (Brantford / OHL)

Jake Furlong (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Maveric Lamoureux (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

Ty Nelson (North Bay / OHL)

Noah Warren (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL)

Forwards (12)

Owen Allard (Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

Owen Beck (Peterborough Petes / OHL)*

Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL)

Nate Danielson (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL)

Jordan Dumais (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Jagger Firkus (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

Conor Geekie (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

Fraser Minten (Saskatoon Blades / WHL)

Matthew Poitras (Guelph Storm / OHL)

Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

Matthew Savoie (Wenatchee Wild / WHL)

Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

Coaching Staff

Head Coach – Alan Letang (Sarnia Sting / OHL)*

Assistant Coach – Gilles Bouchard (Sherbrooke Phoenix / QMJHL)

Assistant Coach – Shaun Clouston (Kamloops Blazers / WHL)

Assistant Coach – Scott Walker (Guelph Storm / OHL)

* – earned gold at the 2023 World Juniors in Halifax and Moncton