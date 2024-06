Firebirds acquire Kings prospect Mania from Wolves

The Flint Firebirds have acquired LA Kings prospect Matthew Mania from the Sudbury Wolves.

Flint also acquired Nolan Collins, Evan Konyen as well as prospect Joshua Colosimo in deal in exchange for Gavin Ewles, Daks Klinkhammer and nine draft picks.

Mania played just 45 games but amassed 23 points (four goals) in the process. Collins, who was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2022 but wasn’t signed by Saturday’s deadline, had 26 points (six goals) in 65 games this year for the Wolves while he also registered a career best +20 rating. Konyen had a personal best 48 points.

The 19-year-old Mania was the 150th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

In a separate deal, the Firebirds acquired Chris Thibodeau from Kingston for seven draft picks.