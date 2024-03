Finnie pens ELC with Red Wings

Kamloops Blazers forward Emmitt Finnie has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

Finnie was drafted 201st overall by Detroit in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Lethbridge, AB, native is coming off of the best year of his WHL career as he concluded the 2023-24 campaign with 19 goals and 59 points. A fourth round pick in the 2020 WHL Draft, Finnie has totalled 100 points (28 goals) in 174 games with the Blazers.

The 18-year-old will finish the season with the AHL’s Grand Rapid Griffins after he penned an amateur tryout with the club for the reminder of the year.