Finalists announced for 2026 CHL Awards ahead of June 15 ceremony in Toronto

Nineteen CHL clubs represented among 2026 finalists, led by historic seasons from Bryce Pickford, Tommy Bleyl, Nikita Klepov, and Maxim Massé

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce the finalists for its 10 major awards for the 2025-26 season, with the complete list of finalists available below. Winners will be honoured at the 2026 CHL Awards ceremony, taking place Monday, June 15, in downtown Toronto. The finalists for each CHL award are determined by the winners of the corresponding honours presented by the CHL’s three Member Leagues: the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Across the 30 finalist spots for this year’s 10 CHL awards, 19 different CHL clubs are represented, including seven from the WHL, six from the OHL, and six from the QMJHL — reflecting standout 2025-26 seasons from players, coaches, and organizations across the CHL.

Four players enter the 2026 CHL Awards with multiple nominations after seasons that rewrote record books across the CHL. Bryce Pickford of the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) is a finalist for both the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award and CHL Defenceman of the Year Award after scoring 45 goals — the most by a CHL defenceman in nearly 40 years. The Montreal Canadiens prospect is the first defenceman to be named a finalist for the CHL’s top individual honour since Ryan Ellis (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) in 2010-11. If selected, Pickford would become just the fifth defenceman to win the award and the first since Ellis.

Tommy Bleyl of the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) is also nominated twice, earning finalist recognition for both CHL Rookie of the Year and CHL Defenceman of the Year after setting a new QMJHL record for points by a rookie defenceman with 81. The 2026 NHL Draft prospect also became just the second player in QMJHL history to win both the league’s Rookie of the Year and Defenceman of the Year honours in the same season, joining Dmitry Kulikov (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL), who accomplished the feat in 2008-09. Should Bleyl capture both CHL awards, he would become the first player in CHL history to win CHL Rookie of the Year and CHL Defenceman of the Year in the same season.

Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit (OHL) and Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL) round out the group of multi-award finalists. Klepov, a 2026 NHL Draft prospect nominated for both CHL Rookie of the Year and the CHL Top Scorer Award, became the first rookie to lead a CHL Member League in scoring since Patrick Kane did so with the London Knights in 2006-07 — a feat achieved by only one other rookie since 2000, Sidney Crosby with the Rimouski Océanic in 2003-04. Massé, an Anaheim Ducks prospect and finalist for both the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award and CHL Top Scorer Award, captured the QMJHL scoring title with 102 points and was one of only two CHL players to surpass both the 50-goal and 100-point marks this season.

Some of the other compelling storylines to watch heading into the 2026 CHL Awards include:

Markus Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers led the entire CHL with 108 points, while his twin brother Liam finished second with 104, making them the first siblings in CHL history to finish first and second in league scoring in the same season.

This year marks the first time in CHL history that all three Member League Rookie of the Year recipients are U.S.-born players, with JP Hurlbert of the Kamloops Blazers (WHL), Klepov (OHL), and Bleyl (QMJHL) all nominated for CHL Rookie of the Year.

Should Bleyl be named CHL Rookie of the Year, he would become just the fourth defenceman to receive the honour, joining Philippe Boucher (Granby Bisons / QMJHL, 1990-91), Bryan Berard (Detroit Jr. Red Wings / OHL, 1994-95), and Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL, 2024-25), who captured the award last season.

Massé , the CHL Rookie of the Year in 2022-23, could become just the sixth player in CHL history to win both CHL Rookie of the Year and the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award over the course of his career, joining Sidney Crosby, John Tavares, Alex DeBrincat, Alexis Lafrenière, and Gavin McKenna.

Sam O’Reilly of the Kitchener Rangers enters the ceremony as a finalist for the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award following a remarkable campaign in which he was named OHL regular-season MVP, OHL Playoff MVP, and Memorial Cup MVP while leading Kitchener to a Memorial Cup title. Should he win the CHL’s top individual honour, the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect would join Brad Richards and Mitch Marner as the only players to capture CHL Player of the Year after completing that rare MVP sweep in the same season.

Ryder Fetterolf of the Ottawa 67’s is a finalist for CHL Goaltender of the Year after leading the CHL with a .923 save percentage, posting a CHL-best 2.07 goals-against average, and setting a new OHL rookie record with six shutouts. If selected, the 2026 NHL Draft prospect would become only the second rookie goaltender to win the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award — and the first in 31 years — following Martin Biron of the Beauport Harfangs (QMJHL) in 1994-95.

Steve Hamilton of the Everett Silvertips is nominated for the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award after guiding Everett to a franchise-record 57-win regular season, the first WHL Championship in club history, the Silvertips’ first Memorial Cup appearance, and their first Memorial Cup Final appearance.

Marcus Kearsey of the Charlottetown Islanders could help make CHL history, as an Islanders win would mark the first time a club has captured the CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award in consecutive seasons. With Kearsey earning his second nomination for this CHL honour in the last three seasons, a Charlottetown Islanders player has now represented the QMJHL as a finalist for the award in four of the last five seasons, including each of the last three.

Presented annually, the CHL Awards celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of players from across the CHL, with 10 trophies presented based on individual performances.

For more information on each award and its three finalists, please visit chl.ca/tag/chl-awards.

David Branch Player of the Year Award

Nominees: Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL), Sam O’Reilly (Kitchener Rangers / OHL), Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

The CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award is given out annually to the player judged to be the most outstanding in the Canadian Hockey League. The winner of this award is chosen from the recipients of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (WHL Player of the Year), the Red Tilson Trophy (OHL Most Outstanding Player), and the Michel-Brière Trophy (QMJHL MVP). The trophy was renamed in 2019-20 in honour of David Branch, who was OHL Commissioner from 1979-2024 and served as CHL President from 1996-2019.

Defenceman of the Year Award

Nominees: Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL), Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts / OHL), Tommy Bleyl (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

The CHL Defenceman of the Year Award is given out annually to the top defenceman in the Canadian Hockey League. The winner of this award is chosen from the recipients of the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (WHL Defenceman of the Year), the Max Kaminsky Trophy (OHL Defenceman of the Year), and the Émile-Bouchard Trophy (QMJHL Defenceman of the Year).

Goaltender of the Year Award

Nominees: Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67’s / OHL), Rudy Guimond (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

The CHL Goaltender of the Year Award is given out annually to the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League. The winner of this award is chosen from the recipients of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy (WHL Goaltender of the Year), the Jim Rutherford Trophy (OHL Goaltender of the Year), and the Patrick-Roy Trophy (QMJHL Goaltender of the Year).

Rookie of the Year Award

Nominees: JP Hurlbert (Kamloops Blazers / WHL), Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Tommy Bleyl (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

The CHL Rookie of the Year Award is given out annually to the top rookie in the Canadian Hockey League. The winner of this award is chosen from the recipients of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (WHL Rookie of the Year), the Emms Family Award (OHL Rookie of the Year), and the Sidney-Crosby Trophy (QMJHL Rookie of the Year).

Top Scorer Award

Nominees: Markus Ruck (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL), Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

The CHL Top Scorer Award is given out annually to the highest-scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League. It was first awarded in 1994. The winner of this award is chosen from the recipients of the Bob Clarke Trophy (WHL Top Scorer), the Eddie Powers Trophy (OHL Top Scorer), and the Jean-Béliveau Trophy (QMJHL Scoring Champion).

Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award

Nominees: Steve Hamilton (Everett Silvertips / WHL), Dave Cameron (Ottawa 67’s / OHL), Sylvain Favreau (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

Named in recognition of former Ottawa 67’s head coach and CHL all-time wins leader Brian Kilrea, the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award is presented annually to one of the winners of the CHL’s Member League coaching honours: the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy (WHL Coach of the Year), the Matt Leyden Trophy (OHL Coach of the Year), and the Ron-Lapointe Trophy (QMJHL Coach of the Year).

Top Draft Prospect Award

Nominees: Carson Carels (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds / OHL), Maddox Dagenais (Québec Remparts / QMJHL)

The CHL Top Draft Prospect Award is presented annually to the top eligible prospect for the NHL Draft from the Canadian Hockey League. The award was first presented in 1991.

Sportsman of the Year Award

Nominees: Braeden Cootes (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts / OHL), Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

The CHL Sportsman of the Year Award is given out annually to the most sportsmanlike player in the Canadian Hockey League. The winner of this award is chosen from the recipients of the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy (WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player), the William Hanley Trophy (OHL Most Sportsmanlike Player), and the David-Desharnais Trophy (QMJHL Most Sportsmanlike & Effective Player).

Scholastic Player of the Year Award

Nominees: Alex Weiermair (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Nathan Brisson (Val-d’Or Foreurs / QMJHL)

The CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award is presented annually to a Canadian Hockey League player who is best able to combine success on the ice with success in the classroom. The winner of this award is chosen from the recipients of the Daryl K. “Doc” Seaman Memorial Trophy (WHL Scholastic Player of the Year), the Bobby Smith Trophy (OHL Scholastic Player of the Year), and the Marcel-Robert Trophy (QMJHL Scholastic Player of the Year).

Humanitarian of the Year Award

Nominees: Shane Smith (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Carson Woodall (Windsor Spitfires / OHL), Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders / QMJHL)

The CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award is presented annually to the CHL player judged to have made the most notable contribution to his community. The winner of this award is chosen from the recipients of the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy (WHL Humanitarian of the Year), the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy (OHL Humanitarian of the Year), and the QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year Award.