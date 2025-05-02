FRISCO, TEXAS - APRIL 30: USA’s Blake Fiddler #3 is helped off the ice by Richard Gallant #4 and Cole McKinney #11 after suffering an injury during Quarterfinal Round action against Latvia at the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship at Comerica Center on April 30, 2025 in Frisco, Texas, USA. (Photo by Micheline Veluvolu/IIHF)

Fiddler relishing opportunity to play at home during U18 World Championships in Frisco, TX

If the Edmonton Oil Kings’ Blake Fiddler wanted to find a job outside of hockey, a hotel concierge could well be at the top of the list.

After he captained the USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in his hometown WHL city in Edmonton last August, Fiddler is again in familiar surroundings at the 2025 U18 World Championships in his hometown of Frisco, TX.

And while becoming use to providing suggestions on things to do and places to eat is an understatement, being able to represent his country in his hometown has been a special moment for the 17-year-old defencemen.

“Yeah, it’s crazy,” Fiddler said. “I grew up here my whole life pretty much. These are the rinks I’ve skated on, probably, the most especially in the summer. Skating with some of the pro guys then working out here.

“It’s pretty special to share this with my family and my friends. It’s cool to see them in the crowd cheering me on.”

Fiddler has no need to think about a second career. The 26th ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings, he’s going to hear his name called sooner than later at the 2025 NHL Draft in LA in June. Of the 170 CHL players who were named, Fiddler was the seventh highest ranked defenceman after he ended his second season in Edmonton with a career high 10 goals and 33 points in 64 games.

Blake Fiddler homecoming! 🇺🇸 The Frisco, TX native scores in his hometown at the #U18MensWorlds! @EdmOilKings | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/1BCn45kmFR — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 24, 2025

And after the Oil Kings fell in Game 7 to Prince Albert in the first round of the WHL playoffs, Fiddler felt it important to continue his season in his NHL Draft year while having an opportunity to compete for an international medal.

“I think it’s a good way to showcase yourself again if anyone has questions about you,” Fiddler said. “But, for me I didn’t think this was going to change anything too much. I just wanted to win a gold medal and represent our country again and get to compete and battle with my buddies so that was the reason I came here.”

In an ironic twist, Fiddler went against most of his teammates last November when he suited up for the CHL in the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge against the United Statues National Team Development Program (USNTDP). But he’s not shy to admit he’s happy to be back on their side once again.

“Yeah, it’s nice to be back on this side,” Fiddler said with a laugh. “It’s weird how I was playing for the CHL and playing against these guys but it was fun. You know, they’re such great guys welcoming me and I’m grateful for them.”

And for good reason they welcomed him back. Fiddler has led all US players in ice time at this tournament as he has averaged 20:30 a night while he’s chipped in offensively with a goal and an assist in five games as the hosts advanced to the semi-finals.

The USA went 4-0-0 in the round-robin before they beat Latvia 6-3 in Wednesday’s quarterfinal to set up a scintillating semi-final clash with Sweden.

“These important games coming up, that’s when everyone’s at their best and you’re the most engaged for the games,” Fiddler said. “I think we’re ready for what’s upcoming.”

Tonight’s contest against the Sweden is a rematch from their round-robin meeting on April 26 that the USA won 6-3.

“I think that was probably one of our best games,” Fiddler recalled. “I thought we were doing a lot of good things. The forwards were playing 200-feet. We were boxing out hard, defending well, using our pace and our skill.

“I think that’s what’s going to help us again.”