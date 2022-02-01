February is #TalkToday Month in the OHL

February is Canadian Mental Health Association Talk Today Month across the Ontario Hockey League!

Over the course of the month, the OHL and its member teams will be sharing valuable mental health tips and encouraging messages from players and staff across the League on websites and social media channels.

Launched in October 2014, Talk Today provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide throughout OHL communities.

It’s #BellLetsTalk Day, and #TalkToday Month in the #OHL is right around the corner! Hear from @CMHAOntario Mental Health Coach Jack Veitch (@CMHAEducation) on his work with @PetesOHLhockey around the importance of mental health. READ ?️: https://t.co/pVBjSfpD7y pic.twitter.com/FIK81aU3OJ — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 26, 2022

Since its inception, Talk Today has made a sizeable impact in the OHL with over 1,300 players along with more than 500 coaches, billets and staff taking part in safeTALK suicide prevention workshops. These sessions help teach the importance of talking about mental health, how to recognize signs of suicide, and how to seek help or connect with others in need of support resources.

For more information and resources from our great partners at the Canadian Mental Health Association – Ontario, visit ontario.cmha.ca.