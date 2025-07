Erie’s Schaefer returns to action at 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase

Photo credit: USA Hockey/Bjorn Franke

Matthew Schaefer is back in action.

The Erie Otters defenceman – and the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders – returned to game action Tuesday during Canada’s intra-squad game at the 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase.

“Probably one of the best feelings I’ve had in a while,” Schaefer told reporters, including TSN’s Mark Masters, from Minneapolis. “It was good to get back into a game mentality, be out there and battling with a talented group of guys; that’s what I need and what I’ve been wanting for a while.”

Schaefer hasn’t played since Dec. 27 after he broke his collarbone playing for Canada at the 2025 World Juniors after he collided with the goalpost. Despite missing the majority of the 2024-25 season – where he also faced a bout with mono in September – the 18-year-old was the unanimous no. 1 selection headed into the NHL Draft and will shape the Islanders’ blue line for the foreseeable future.

“You could see he was having a good time out there,” said Owen Sound Attack goaltender Carter George. “Watching him in a game-like situation is a lot of fun to watch. He’s a special player and an even better person so it’s awesome to play with him.”

In just 17 games with Erie last season, Schaefer had 22 points (seven goals) and was part of Team CHL that swept the USNTDP in their two-game series at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November. He was also the recipient of the CHL’s Top Prospect Award in June.

Schaefer also owns three international gold medals have helped Canada to victory at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge, 2024 U18 World Championships and 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

“I felt pretty good for the most part,” Schaefer said. “Obviously mixed emotions – didn’t quite know how I was going to feel, didn’t know if the cardio was going to be under [what I need].

“There were some nerves; I haven’t played a game in a while so you don’t know what to expect but then you get out there … you can take control of the game and do what you love.”