Environment project: Oceanic plant 104 trees in recognition of 104-goal season

The Rimouski Oceanic in collaboration with Auto BSL and the city of Rimouski have completed the final phase of the environmental project One goal, one tree!

On this historic May 21, 104 trees have been added to the natural decor of the Colisée Financière Sun Life. The trees planted are from a variety of kinds that include white spruce, American and European larch, mountain ash, Northwood red maple, common lilac, yellow birch and Jack pine. These will grow in a favourable environment and have a lasting impact on the surroundings.

“It’s a sense of pride that we feel today with this achievement that will last for many years. We have been leaving our mark for the last 26 years on the ice and in the community with our engagement and now we are taking root with this important plantation,” declared Oceanic president Éric Boucher.

Commented Rimouski Mayor Marc Parent, “What a great project! I am without a doubt extremely proud of this environmental contribution that will add beauty to our urban landscape. I would like to thank the players and our public workers who took part in the effort today.”

The project was first announced on March 11 and has been made possible with the collaboration of Auto BSL and the city of Rimouski.