Elite Prospects names 38 CHL players in January’s 2025 NHL Draft rankings

Elite Prospects have named 38 CHL players to its December 2025 NHL Draft rankings.

Eight of the Top 10 players listed are CHLers and are led by Erie’s Matthew Schaefer at no. 1.

“The No. 1 overall pick is still up for grabs. It’s going to depend on who is actually picking at this spot, but at this point, for us, it’s Schaefer,” said Elite Prospect’s Director of Film Scouting Cam Robinson. ”The skating and activation game are high-end and he works well inside a structure. He has everything going for him. With his age and the runway that he has, it’s easier to project him to that No.1, impactful defenceman.”

Saginaw’s Michael Misa is listed at no. 3 Brampton’s Porter Martone is at no. 4 and Brandon’s Roger McQueen comes in at no. 5.

“McQueen has been out for a very long time, but when you look at his profile, a 6-foot-5 center who has handling skills, stretches out his stride, and creates offensive advantages for his team,” said Elite Prospects Head Crossover Scout, Daniel Gee. “It’s hard to knock him down from that fifth overall slot.”

The Top 10 is rounded out by Tri-City’s Jackson Smith (no. 6), Everett’s Carter Bear (no. 8), Moose Jaw’s Lynden Lakovic (no. 9) and Vancouver’s Cameron Schmidt. In all, 15 of the top 17 players listed are in the CHL.

Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers is the highest ranked QMJHL player at no. 12.

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place June 27-28 in Los Angeles.