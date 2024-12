Elite Prospects names 21 CHL players in December’s 2025 NHL Draft rankings

Elite Prospects have named 21 CHL players to its December 2025 NHL Draft rankings.

Eight of the Top 10 players listed are CHLers and are led by Erie’s Matthew Schaefer at no. 2.

“Already a world-class activator, Schaefer spots the tiniest gaps in coverage as he skates up ice, dangling defenders and passing the puck through seams – and he’s getting better by the week,” wrote Elite Prospects. “He could become the motor of an NHL team’s offence and has all of the foundational pieces and high-end tools needed to build a solid shutdown game, too.”

Saginaw’s Michael Misa is at no. 3 while Brampton’s Porter Martone comes in at no. 4.

“Misa can rush the puck and make plays off the cycle,” Elite Prospects wrote. “He operates at one of the highest paces in the draft class, constantly pressuring the opposition and driving inside.”

Brandon’s Roger McQueen is the highest ranked WHL player at no. 5 and is followed by Tri-City’s Jackson Smith (no. 6), Vancouver’s Cameron Schmidt (no. 8), Everett’s Carter Bear (no. 9) and Moose Jaw’s Lynden Lakovic (no. 10) to round out the Top 10.

“Sidelined since October with an injury … McQueen represents a unique quantity when considering his blend of size and skill,” Elite Prospects wrote. “His proactive movement, off-puck skating, manipulation, full-range handling, and projectable shooting are instant advantage creators. With a few adjustments to his game under pressure, we see a top-line forward who will dominate on his return.”

Blainville-Boisbriand’s Justin Carbonneau is the highest ranked QMJHL player at no. 14.

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place next June.