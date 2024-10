Elite Prospects names 20 CHL players in first 2025 NHL Draft rankings

Elite Prospects have named 20 players in its first 2025 NHL Draft rankings list.

Eight of the Top 10 players listed are CHLers and is led by Brandon’s Roger McQueen at no. 2.

“He slowly eliminated his limitations, becoming a better skater, improving his stickhandling in tight spaces, and refining his offensive positioning game,” Elite Prospects wrote. “Now, he can beat defenders one-on-one, shift by them in transition, ram them in the boards, and score from a distance. He’s ready to dominate the WHL.”

Saginaw’s Michael Misa is the highest ranked OHL player at no. 3 and is followed by Erie’s Matthew Schaefer (no. 4), Brampton’s Porter Martone (no. 5) and Erie’s Malcolm Spence (no. 6).

“Playing at breakneck pace, he backchecks, forechecks, steals pucks, and carries them across zones,” Elite Prospects wrote about Misa. “He links up with teammates instantly and drives the slot, dragging multiple defenders with him.”

Tri-City’s Jackson Smith is ranked at no. 7 while fellow WLHers in Moose Jaw’s Lynden Lakovic (no. 9) and Seattle’s Braeden Cootes (no. 10) round out the Top 10. Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers is the highest ranked QMJHL player at no. 11.

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place next June.

In November, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada will take place where the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's three member leagues will face off against the USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP) in a two-game series. Game 1 will take place Nov. 26 in London, ON., while Game 2 takes place a day later in Oshawa, ON.