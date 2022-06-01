Edmonton Oil Kings and Seattle Thunderbirds to face off in 2022 WHL Championship Series

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the complete schedule of games for the 2022 WHL Championship Series between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Seattle Thunderbirds. The 2022 WHL Championship Series will follow a 2-2-3 series format, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday, June 3 in Edmonton.

The 2022 WHL Championship Series serves as the first time in WHL history the Oil Kings and Thunderbirds will face off for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

2022 WHL Championship Series

Game 1 – Friday, June 3 at Edmonton (Rogers Place – 7 p.m. MT)

Game 2 – Sunday, June 5 at Edmonton (Rogers Place – 4 p.m. MT)

Game 3^ – Tuesday, June 7 at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 7:05 p.m. PT)

Game 4^ – Wednesday, June 8 at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 7:05 p.m. PT)

Game 5*^ – Saturday, June 11 at Edmonton (Rogers Place – 7 p.m. PT)

Game 6*^ – Monday, June 13 at Edmonton (Rogers Place – 7:30 p.m. MT)

Game 7*^ – Tuesday, June 14 at Edmonton (Rogers Place – 7 p.m. MT)

* = if necessary

^ = TSN National Broadcast

TSN will broadcast the 2022 WHL Championship Series, beginning with Game 3 on Tuesday, June 7 (time & location TBD). Games 1 and 2 of the 2022 WHL Championship Series will be available on WHL Live on CHL TV. For more details on TSN national broadcasts, please refer to your local cable listings.

The 2022 WHL Championship Series will follow a 2-2-3 format as a result of facility conflicts due to graduations at the accesso ShoWare Center in Seattle. Game 6, if necessary, will serve as Seattle’s third home game of the 2022 WHL Championship Series.

The Edmonton Oil Kings advanced to the 2022 WHL Championship Series on Friday after winning the WHL Eastern Conference Championship by defeating the No. 1 seed Winnipeg ICE.

This marks the Oil Kings fourth appearance in the WHL Championship in modern Club history, and first appearance since they won it all in 2014. Edmonton also won the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2012.

The Oil Kings have moved efficiently through the 2022 WHL Playoffs, completing sweeps of the No. 7 seed Lethbridge Hurricanes and No. 3 seed Red Deer Rebels in the First and Second Rounds, respectively, before winning the WHL Eastern Conference Championship in five games, eliminating the Winnipeg ICE – winners of the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy, which is presented to the best team from the WHL Regular Season.

The Oil Kings won their fourth consecutive WHL Central Division title after going 50-14-3-1 during the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season.

The Seattle Thunderbirds advanced to the 2022 WHL Championship Series on Tuesday after winning the WHL Western Conference Championship by triumphing over the No. 2 seed Kamloops Blazers.

This represents the fourth appearance in the WHL Championship for the Seattle Thunderbirds, and first appearance since they won the franchise’s first and only WHL Championship in 2017.

After knocking off the No. 5 seed Kelowna Rockets in five games during the First Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs, the Thunderbirds then used seven games to move past the upstart No. 3 seed Portland Winterhawks in the Second Round. Finally, Seattle needed seven games to eliminate the Blazers in the WHL Western Conference Championship.

The Thunderbirds finished second in the WHL U.S. Division after going 44-18-4-2 during the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season.

The winner of the 2022 WHL Championship Series will advance to the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, set to be hosted in Saint John, N.B., from June 20-29, 2022.

