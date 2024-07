Eagles’ Squires inks ELC with Devils

Cape Breton Eagles forward Cam Squires has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils.

Squires led the Eagles with 33 goals and 72 points in 2023-24 while he tallied 20 points (nine goals) in 14 playoff games as Cape Breton made a run to the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference final.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2021 QMJHL Draft, the Charlottetown, PEI., native has amassed 170 points in 197 games. The 2022-23 QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year sits 19th in Eagles scoring history and is poised to break into the Top 10 early next season.

New Jersey selected Squires 122nd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.