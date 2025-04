Eagles’ Lavoie signs entry-level deal with Utah Hockey Club

Cape Breton Eagles defenceman Tomas Lavoie has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Utah Hockey Club.

Lavoie had a career year in 2024-25 as he recorded a personal best 15 goals and 55 points while his impressive season saw him rank fourth all-time in scoring in a single season by an Eagles d-man.

The first overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Draft, Lavoie has played 184 games for the franchise while he is five points away from being the sixth blueliner in team history to record 100 career points.

Utah selected the 19-year-old 89th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.