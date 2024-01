Ducks prospect Smith on the move to Owen Sound

The Owen Sound Attack have acquired Anaheim Ducks prospect Konnor Smith from the Peterborough Petes.

Sam McCue will also head to the Attack while the Petes will receive Nico Addy, Martin Matejicek and a 2026 third-round OHL draft pick in return.

In 28 games this year, Smith has already established a new career high with seven goals from the blue line. In 145 games with the Petes, Smith has tallied 35 points (14 goals).

Last year, Smith was a key cog on the Petes’ blue line as they were crowned OHL champions. The Windsor, ON., native was chosen 97th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Ducks.

Smith joins Colby Barlow (WPG), Cedrick Guindon (MTL) and Servac Petrovsky (MIN) as NHL drafted players on the Attack roster.