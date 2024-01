Ducks prospect Luneau traded to Victoriaville

The Victoriaville Tigres have acquired the rights to Anaheim Ducks prospect Tristan Luneau from the Gatineau Olympiques.

In return, Gatineau received a conditional fifth round pick in the 2025 QMJHL Draft.

Luneau has spent the first half of the 2023-24 campaign in the pro ranks as he suited up with the Ducks as well as the AHL’s San Diego Gulls.

He made his NHL debut Oct. 19 and scored his first goal Nov. 30; in seven NHL games, the 19-year-old recorded three points (one goal). He also suited up six times with the Gulls where he notched two assists.

Last season with Gatineau, Luneau set a club record with 83 points from the blue line as he collected the Emile Bouchard Trophy as the QMJHL’s Defenceman of the Year.

Luneau was named to Canada’s 2024 World Juniors roster but missed the entire tournament due to a virus that even hospitalized him for a period of time.