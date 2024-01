Drakkar score five unanswered goals to beat Huskies in CHLGOTW

By Martin Therreault / CHL

If ever the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies meet again in the playoffs, this matchup could become of great importance.

In the third encounter in less than a week between two of the top three teams in the QMJHL, the Drakkar took the lead with two goals in the second period, ultimately prevailing 6-2 against the Huskies in Thursday’s CHL Game of the Week at Glencore Arena in Rouyn-Noranda.

Despite a shaky start, Martin Dagenais’ men regained control in this clash thanks to significant goals from Thomas Verdon and Leighton Carruthers as the Huskies held a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of play.

The same scenario continued in the second period but the Drakkar turned the tide in the middle of the period. Justin Gill (NYI) first scored his 24th of the season and the 99th of his career in the QMJHL tying the game at 2-2 with a nice move on a two-on-two rush.

Then, 19 seconds later, Carruthers fought Jabez Seymour, also receiving a penalty for instigating. The Drakkar’s power play couldn’t capitalize but 2:57 later Matyas Melovsky scored what was the game-winning goal. Attempting a pass, the puck deflected off a Huskies’ defenceman to beat William Rousseau. It changed the course of the game.

Matyas Melovsky est chanceux, mais un bon joueur fait sa chance! 🏒 Belle percée, et le Drakkar est maintenant en avant! @DrakkarBAC BAC 3 | R-N 2#MDSLCH pic.twitter.com/n8AOIpUj3m — Ligue canadienne de hockey (@LCHhockey) January 19, 2024

Baie-Comeau thus wins the three-game series against the Huskies. Last Saturday, the latter handed the first shutout of the season to Jean-François Grégoire’s men, winning 4-0. However, the Drakkar got their revenge the next day, with a victory by the same score.

The Drakkar secured its 35th victory of the season, the most in the CHL. With 72 points, they hold an 11-point lead over the Huskies and the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The North Coasters are sending a serious message to one of their fiercest rivals for the QMJHL title.

In the victory, Melovsky, Justin Poirier, Félix Gagnon, and Isaac Dufort all performed well, each contributing with a goal and an assist, while Donovan Arsenault finished the game with two assists. Anthony Lavoie also scored the first goal of the game, as his shot from the point deflected off Ty Higgins’ skate to beat Rousseau.

An Inspired Justin Poirier

Eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, Poirier was named the CHL Player of the Match. He displayed a lot of defensive efforts along the boards throughout the game.

He ultimately ended the night with six shots on goal, and he hurt the Huskies with his goal. Unleashing a precise shot from the wing, he made it 4-2 in the third period. His 32nd goal of the season put him at the top of the QMJHL goal scorerS ahead of the Halifax Mooseheads’ Markus Vidicek.

Gagnon and Dufort completed the scoring as they each scored into an empty net. In the Drakkar goal, Charles-Edward Gravel made 28 saves to earn the victory.

Before Sunday’s loss in Baie-Comeau, the Huskies had earned points in their last 11 matchups. They have now suffered two consecutive losses.