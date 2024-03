Drakkar collect 49th victory in CHL Game of the Week

By Martin Therrault / LCH

Usually, a match between the no. 1 and no. 2 teams in the same league is decided by very fine details. That’s exactly what happened Wednesday.

Louis-Charles Plourde scored the winning goal with 6:58 left in the third period as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, ranked first in the latest edition of the CHL Top 10 Rankings, defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs, the second-best team in the QMJHL, 4-2 in the CHL Game of the Week.

In doing so, the Drakkar crossed the 100-point mark for the season and secured their 49th victory. Baie-Comeau could reach the 50-win mark for the second time in its history on Saturday, in front of its fans, as they host the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

Plourde’s goal is the perfect example of a somewhat lucky play that had a significant impact on the outcome of the game as the 18-year-old forward directed an innocuous shot towards the net while he was beside the boards that caused the Henry-Leonard Center to erupt.

Goalkeepers’ Brilliance

The goal was a huge relief for the Nord-Côtiers because they were a bit under pressure in the third period. The Voltigeurs applied a lot of pressure and excelled in moving the puck deep into the territory. In fact, Noah Reinhart, following a magnificent backhand pass from Sam Oliver, scored his 23rd of the season to tie the game 2-2.

Without being particularly spectacular, Charles-Edward Gravel then did the job in front of the net. He was named the first star of the game and the CHL Player of the Match with 32 saves.

The most crucial moment of the evening for Gravel came in the second period when Alexis Bernier received a four-minute penalty for high sticking. Once again, he held the fort, benefiting from the excellent work of his teammates while they were shorthanded. The score was 2-0 at that point and could have tilted the course of the game earlier.

At the other end, Mercer made 31 saves. He might blame himself for Plourde’s goal, but otherwise, he kept the Voltigeurs in the game with some good saves at crucial moments. He notably frustrated Julien Paillé on a breakaway towards the end of the second period. That save was significant as Lukas Landry narrowed the gap to 2-1 shortly afterward.

The Drakkar (49-9-3) now boasts an impressive record of 26-2-2 at home this season. On the other hand, the Voltigeurs (41-13-6) suffered their fourth loss in their last six matchups.

After some hotly contested opening minutes, the Drakkar scored the first goal thanks to the Boilard brothers. The elder, Jules, seized a rebound from Donovan Arsenault’s shot to beat Mercer with 2:50 left in the first period. The younger, Raoul, also got an assist on the play.

Baie-Comeau continued its momentum early in the middle period. The captain, Isaac Dufort, finished off a beautiful backhand pass from Félix Gagnon to double their lead. Paillé, who contributed a goal and an assist, also made a nice play on the sequence by causing a turnover.

Landry gave Drummondville hope by converting Renaud Poulin’s pass before Reinhart tied the game midway through the third. However, Plourde shattered the Voltigeurs’ hopes with his winning goal. Paillé sealed the deal with an empty-netter in the very last second of play.