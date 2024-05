Dionicio inks deal with Ducks

Saginaw Spirit defenceman Rodwin Dionicio has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

Dionicio had a standout campaign in 2023-24 where he finished in scoring among OHL d-men with 73 points. The 20-year-old began the season with Windsor where he appeared in 16 games before he was traded to Saginaw Nov. 17. With the Spirit, he was outstanding as he had 20 goals and 53 points in 44 games. Dionicio’s 25 total goals trailed only teammate’s Zayne Parekh’s 33.

Selected 18th overall by Niagara in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, the Swiss blueliner has played in 167 OHL games where he has amassed 154 points (46 goals).

Dionicio has also represented Switzerland in the last three World Juniors where’s played 15 games.

Anaheim selected Dionicio 129th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.