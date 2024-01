Dickinson and Catton named captains for 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The London Knights’ Sam Dickinson will captain Team Red at the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game while the Spokane Chiefs’ Berkly Catton will lead Team White.

Dickinson is in his second season with the Knights. Last week, NHL Central Scouting placed him seventh among North American skaters in their mid-term rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft where he was also the highest rated OHL skater. In 41 games this year, the Toronto native has played at a point-per-game pace.

Catton is in his second full WHL season with the Chiefs and was rated the ninth best North American skater, and third overall among WHL players, by NHL Central Scouting in their mid-term rankings. The 18-year-old, who wears an ‘A’ with Spokane, has already established new career highs in 2023-24 in goals (27), assists (37) and points (64) in only 39 games.

Furthermore, Red Deer’s Ollie Josephson and Chicoutimi’s Maxim Masse will wear an ‘A’ for Team Red while Rimouski’s Spencer Gill and Ottawa’s Henry Mews will do the same for Team White.

For the full game roster, click here.

The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live in Canada from the Avenir Centre, home of the QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats, on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS and RDS.ca on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, in the United States, the game will air live on NHL Network while viewers outside of Canada can catch all of the action on CHL TV.