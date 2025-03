Developing Tomorrow’s Leaders presented by Under Armour: Dawson Holt

By Will MacLaren

Photo credit: Chris Relke

Ask Dawson Holt where his future lies, why he’s decided to choose the path he’s on and what drives his motivation in general and you’ll soon discover a common thread; helping others.

The 26-year-old from Saskatoon returned home in 2020 after 237 WHL regular season and playoff games with the Vancouver Giants and Regina Pats. Following the successful completion of an undergraduate degree in Accounting at the University of Saskatchewan, Holt is in Year 1 of a four-year doctorate of medicine at that institution. His personal history with the game has guided him towards this path.

“Some of the experiences I had through sports injuries and the health care system led me to an interest in pursuing this as a career,” Holt explains. “I felt I could make a difference for people that have experienced similar situations to me.”

As has been the case throughout his life, Holt looked to his older sister, who graduated last year as an MD and is currently practising in Saskatoon, for inspiration. Then there’s his mother, who is a physiotherapist.

“Seeing (my mother’s work) up close definitely helped grow my passion for medicine,” he mentions. “I also have a couple of second cousins who are doctors in (Saskatoon).”

His long, successful tenure in the WHL has served Holt well over his nearly five years of post-secondary studies. The prospective Class of 2028 member can easily point out the lessons learned in Vancouver and Regina that have stuck with him.

“There are some translations,” Holt considers thoughtfully. “I think sport is a great encapsulation of what life is like. It teaches you a lot of things that are applicable to all areas of life. It could be communication, leadership, dealing with adversity… For anyone playing a high level of sport, these things are common experiences. There’s going to be hard times and there’s going to be great times.”

“One thing that’s definitely helped me transfer my experience in junior hockey to my experience in education is the ability to work through times that may not be going as well as you had hoped,” Holt goes on to emphasize. “Having the attitude where you can be resilient and improve from your failures instead of letting them take hold and shut you down helped me and is invaluable in my life and in my journey so far.”

Holt’s prime example of overcoming tough times derives from, ironically, some of the greatest moments of his hockey life. The current U of S center – who is quick to praise the collaborative support of both Husky Athletics and the School of Medicine as he continues his on-ice journey – was a member of the Giants squad which came within a goal of a trip to the 2019 Memorial Cup. A double overtime decision against the Prince Albert Raiders in Game 7 of the league final brought the mission of Holt and his teammates to a heartbreaking conclusion. What he lost in that moment, Holt has gained in perspective.

“Looking back, you don’t appreciate it as much as maybe you should at the time,” he says in reflection of his WHL days. “(2019) was a special team and an unbelievable group of people. We all came together with a single goal in mind at the start of the season. It’s unfortunate we came up one goal short but as difficult as that was, I look back at those memories extremely fondly and all the people that I’m still so close with today.

“It was an experience I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

Though sports medicine is something Holt feels he could easily gravitate towards, he hasn’t ruled out other fields. Whatever he specializes in, it will be with both gratefulness for the assistance afforded him by the WHL and the desire to pay it forward in mind.

“School has always been important to me and coming into the WHL, I knew I’d always have that financial aid for my education,” he says. “It’s been extremely helpful for myself and many other guys going through similar experiences. It allows us to pursue an amazing education, come out of it with a great degree and the ability to do something in the future to allow you to give back.”

As a playmaking center, Dawson Holt recorded 69 assists in the ‘Dub’. Make no mistake, however; his biggest helpers are still on the horizon.