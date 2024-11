Developing Tomorrow’s Leaders presented by Under Armour: Coleman Vollrath

By Will MacLaren

Coleman Vollrath enjoyed every moment of his time suiting up for the Victoria Royals. Besides stopping pucks in the WHL over the course of four seasons (2012-16), his surroundings away from the rink, be it hiking the lush island trails or kayaking in the Pacific Ocean, moulded the next stage of Vollrath’s life.

“One of the things that influenced me was to do something to protect what I saw in Victoria and protect the planet more broadly,” Vollrath recalls. “I wanted to devote myself to environmental protection.”

This realization led to an extended stint at the University of Calgary for Vollrath, who decided to pursue post-secondary studies in his hometown. After successfully obtaining undergrad and Master of Science degrees in Geography, Vollrath is currently a third-year PhD candidate. “What I’m researching falls within the intersection of atmospheric science, engineering with a sprinkle of policy in there as well,” he explains.

Not only has Vollrath earned the respect of his teammates on the ice and his colleagues in the world of academia, he’s also achieved substantial educational assistance through the WHL Scholarship Fund. After having his books and tuition covered for five years through the fund, Vollrath’s next win came not in the crease but in the lab. As a master’s student, the former puckstopper captured the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada Scholarship. This award set up Vollrath for success beyond his greatest expectations.

“Over three years total, it works out to about $35,000 per year, or $105,000 over the duration of the scholarship,” he says. “It allows me to focus exclusively on my research and solving an important societal problem without having to worry about finances.”

The primary focus of Vollrath’s studies these days is the measurement and mitigation of methane. A potent greenhouse gas, methane emissions, currently the second-largest contributor to climate warming, are most commonly created in the production of fossil fuels. After fitting up a pickup truck with a GPS and sensory technology which is designed to measure levels of methane in areas of greatest concern, Vollrath participated in the creation of methane detecting robot, which is being put to use in abandoned oil and gas wells, sewers and at abandoned landfills.

All of this work is initiated within the Center for Smart Emissions Sensing Technologies at the University of Calgary. “We identify where emissions are coming from and how much,” Vollrath explains. “We then try to inform both policy makers as well as the industry in general so they can implement precision strategies to reduce those emissions.”

Vollrath and his colleagues have submitted public comments to Environment and Climate Change Canada as well as the Environmental Protection Agency in the US to identify gaps and opportunities with new menthane regulations within the oil and gas industry. For the winner of 84 WHL regular season games, comparisons between this group and the game he loves is unavoidable.

“It’s like being on a high performing hockey team, just smaller,” Vollrath points out. “There’s a maximum of ten of us and we’re all competitive and driven and what motivates us every day is to make a positive difference in climate change.”

Vollrath claims it’s the goalie in him that led to such meticulous preparation in the academic world. But ask the man who’s spent the past eight years furthering his education what he wants to do after his days in the classroom are done and the answer are as widespread as a WHL road trip.

“Part of me wants to continue in the research field,” he ponders. “Or perhaps continue in academia as a professor. It would be interesting to possibly be part of a technology startup that focuses on methane detection.”

“Or maybe I’ll declare myself a free agent,” he concluded with a laugh.

One job that’s already top priority is already underway, that of being a husband and the father to a 19-month-old daughter. And as if Vollrath needed any more drive to fuel his passions, his life at home fuels his work in the wider world even more.

“Doing this work for her is what motivates me,” he says.