Desnoyers exceeding expectations in rookie QMJHL season

Photo credit: Daniel St. Louis

Sidney Crosby. Nathan MacKinnon. Alexis Lafreniere. Joshua Roy. Tristan Luneau. And now Caleb Desnoyers.

Desnoyers became the latest first overall selection in the QMJHL Draft earlier this year when the Moncton Wildcats made their selection to cement his name in in Q history.

But when asked what it meant to him, he was much more focused on realizing a dream of playing in the QMJHL.

“It was different to be first overall but just playing in the Q is special to me, especially in Moncton where my brother and uncle played,” Desnoyers said. “It added something overall but being selected first overall didn’t bring any pressure or meant anything more special than being picked anywhere else.

“It’s about the mindset and I’m trying to think as little as possible and put no pressure on myself and I think I am doing good at that so far.”

Frankly, his rookie season couldn’t be going better. Through 18 games, the 16-year-old has 19 points to sit tied third in QMJHL rookie scoring. Playing on the top line, two of his seven goals were game-winners, his seven power play assists leads the club and he’s won 51.4 per cent of his faceoffs. He’s exceeding expectations.

“I love Moncton,” Desnoyers said. “It’s such a great organization and one of the most professional in the entire CHL. The owners are here for us. We have a great group, great leaders and great 20’s and I couldn’t ask for a better place to be.”

The Wildcats have started the year 16-5-2, a record that caught some off guard despite a trip to the second round of the QMJHL playoffs a year ago. They’ve been in the CHL Top 10 rankings on three occasions and currently occupy the no. 9 spot while the club already has five players who have surpassed the 20-point mark this year with Yoan Loshing, Desnoyers’ line mate, leading the offensive charge.

Caleb Desnoyers, the first overall pick in the 2023 #QDraft, has his first home @QMJHL goal! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/m14ONGEUZs — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2023

“He’s such a good player and a great person,” Desnoyers said of Loshing. “I’ve had time to know him since the start of the season and he’s such a great guy and he so badly wants the team to be successful.

“Playing with him, I feel lucky. Being 16 years old, playing on the first line and the power play with him, he probably has the best shot I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s crazy. It’s special to play with him.”

Desnoyers has only played four games in November after he recently represented Canada White at the World U17 World Hockey Challenge where he won gold after a 2-1 overtime victory against the USA.

In eight games, Desnoyers had three goals and five points.

“The final is something every kid dreams of; overtime against the USA,” Desnoyers recalled. “Wearing the flag on your jersey is something I am really proud of and I’ll never forget those two weeks.

“We created 21 brothers for life and our bond was so tight, all the boys, we were so happy and are still in touch. In a few years I’m sure we’ll chat about the gold medal we won and we were really proud of ourselves.”

Speaking of family, Desnoyers is literally following in his older brother’s footsteps. Elliot was the 18th overall pick by Moncton in the 2018 QMJHL Draft and played 122 games for the team before a trade to Halifax.

Elliot made his NHL debut last season with the Philadelphia Flyers and is currently in the AHL with Lehigh Valley. With a brother who’s been on the journey that Caleb is at the beginning of, he’s made sure to use him a resource.

“My brother is my role model,” Desnoyers said. “We talk before and after games, chat about stuff I could do differently. I also watch his games and try to pick out little details and things he is doing well to help him play professional hockey. So far, my whole family but especially my brother, have made a huge difference and I’m really happy to have them in my life.”

