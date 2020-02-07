Deadline additions paying big dividends

Mid-season roster management across the Canadian Hockey League saw a handful of headline names on the move with many clubs hoping to add a missing piece that helps capture a championship.

Now four weeks since the regional trade deadlines, here are the top five performers across the circuit:

In the OHL, the Oshawa Generals have seen an immediate impact from Nashville Predators first-round pick Philip Tomasino, a former Niagara IceDogs forward who is also expected to spend the upcoming campaign with the Generals as the club looks to capitalize on its championship window.

Through 12 games with his new squad, Tomasino has shined in putting up 12 goals and 15 assists, including an incredible five-point debut that he then matched less than two weeks later, bringing his season total to 84 points and just four shy of Ottawa 67’s centre Marco Rossi in the race for the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy.

Elsewhere, another former IceDog and World Junior hero Akil Thomas has found another gear since joining the Peterborough Petes, pocketing 24 points counting four goals and 20 assists through a dozen appearances.

In all, the Los Angeles Kings prospect has recorded at least one point in each game since his arrival in Peterborough, including Thursday’s 8-3 victory over the North Bay Battalion in which he finished with a three-point effort – Thomas’ second-best showing with the Petes following a pair of four-point finishes in late January, with one coming against his former club.

In the QMJHL, Edmonton Oilers prospect and former Halifax Mooseheads forward Raphael Lavoie has been a terrific reinforcement since joining the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in registering 17 points counting nine goals and eight assists in 11 outings. Interestingly enough, Lavoie’s debut with the Sagueneens came against his former club, a contest in which he needed just over three minutes before finding the back of the net.

After guiding the Mooseheads to the President’s Cup Final a year ago on the back of a phenomenal postseason performance, Lavoie hopes to complete the run this year with a formidable Sagueneens squad that has sat atop the QMJHL’s East Division for much of the 2019-20 campaign.

In Saginaw, the Spirit were once again active at the deadline as the club looks to build on last year’s third-round exit, adding Carolina Hurricanes first-round pick Ryan Suzuki from the Barrie Colts.

Behind the club’s top offensive producers like 2020 NHL Draft prospect Cole Perfetti, Suzuki offers the Spirit invaluable scoring support as evidenced by his 16-point showing counting seven goals and nine assists in 10 games since linking up with the Michigan club. Among those performances, Suzuki needed just three games with Saginaw before putting up a season high of four points, including his first career hat-trick in a 5-2 road win over the Soo Greyhounds.

In the WHL, Vancouver Giants centre Eric Florchuk rounds out the top deadline additions in registering five goals and 11 assists for 16 points in 11 games since joining his new club.

The Washington Capitals prospect has been a consistent offensive presence with the Giants, coming away with at least one point in nine of his appearances, including a pair of three-point showings that matched a season high. In all, Florchuk’s play with Vancouver has helped the club win six contests since his arrival, with points in their last five outings including a four-game win streak.

With added offense now in tow, all five clubs continue their charge toward the playoffs as they hope to punch their ticket to Kelowna for the 2020 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia.