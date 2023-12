Davies agrees to ELC with Panthers

Portland Winterhawks forward Josh Davies has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers.

Davis was the 186th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

In his first season with Portland, Davies has 19 goals and 31 points in 22 games. The Airdrie, AB., native spent parts of four seasons with Swift Current before being traded to the Pacific Northwest in the offseason.

The 19-year-old, who made his pro debut at the end of last season with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, has appeared in 171 career WHL games. Internationally, Davies represented Canada at the 2022 U18 World Championships.

“Josh is a physical, energetic and talented player who competes with heart and tenacity,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. “We are excited to have him continue to develop his game within our system.”