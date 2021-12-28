Daily Recap: Finland comes up big over Austria at World Juniors

There was no shortage of offense from the Finns on Monday as the squad trampled Austria in a 7-1 final.

Austria was largely outshot in the contest by a 48-9 margin, though Austrian goaltender Sebastian Wraneschitz of the Victoria Royals impressed in coming away with 41 saves.

Austria’s next challenge comes Tuesday against Canada, while Finland’s next contest comes Wednesday versus Czechia.

Germany upsets Czechia in overtime

Germany has found the win column.

Coming away with a 2-1 overtime decision versus Czechia on Monday, Germany found its first win at the 2022 World Juniors, and will now look to make it two straight Wednesday versus Canada.

Though coming up short, Czechia drew offense from Hamilton Bulldogs forward Jan Mysak (Montreal Canadiens) with helpers coming from Sherbrooke Phoenix defenceman David Spacek and Kelowna Rockets forward Pavel Novak (Minnesota Wild), while between the pipes Acadie-Bathurst Titan netminder Jan Bednar (Detroit Red Wings) turned aside 30 of 32 shots.

Czechia returns to the ice Wednesday against Finland.

Russia doubles up Switzerland

Downing Switzerland in a 4-2 final Monday, Russia picked up its first win at the 2022 World Juniors.

Trailing by three late in the opening period, Switzerland got on the board courtesy of Halifax Mooseheads forward Attilio Biasca, while also finding the scoresheet for the Swiss was Winnipeg ICE rearguard Maximilian Streule who picked up a helper in the closing frame.

Russia returns to action Wednesday against Slovakia, while Switzerland looks to turn the tables Tuesday versus the United States.

Sweden blanks Slovakia

Sweden stayed perfect at the 2022 World Juniors after coming away with a perfect 3-0 victory over Slovakia on Monday.

Despite being held scoreless, there was no shortage of offensive push from the Slovaks who doubled up the Swedes on the shot clock by a 48-24 margin.

Sweden now looks to make it three-straight victories Wednesday against the Americans, while Slovakia aims to bounce back on Wednesday versus Russia.