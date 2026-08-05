Czechia’s Mares excited to join Oceanic

Photo credit: Andy Devlin / Hockey Canada Images

A big addition is coming to the Rimouski Oceanic. Literally.

Czechia forward Maxmilian Mares won’t be difficult for the Oceanic faithful to pick out on a nightly basis with a 6’6″ and 225-lb frame.

“Next week I fly to Rimouski and I’m very glad I was drafted by Rimouski,” Mares said from the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton. “I can’t wait to see all the players, the coaches and the city.”

The Oceanic made Mares the fifth overall pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft where he is set to join a long line of Czech players to play for the franchise. Previously 16 Czech players have suited up for Rimouski including Michal Sersen who was the first overall selection in 2003.

Ahead of his arrival next week, Mares has spoken to general manager Danny Dupont and has also been in touch with a few players. The Ostrava native will look to lead a Rimouski attack that will also feature Mathys Dube and Thomas Belzile. Max Brien – the 10th overall pick in the 2026 QMJHL Draft – is also poised for his rookie season in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

“I’m powerful, I like to play hard and physical,” Mares said. “I like skating and to be in front of the net.”

Mares has already made his impact known this week in Edmonton where in two games, he has four points. On Tuesday in an 8-3 win over Germany, he scored his first goal of the tournament as part of a three-point outing.

“It’s always a pleasure to represent Czechia on a big stage like this. I’m very happy to be here.”

For more information on the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, click here.