Czechia forward Zahejsky signs with Kamloops

Photo credit: Andy Devlin / Hockey Canada

The second overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, Vit Zahejsky, is coming to Kamloops.

The Blazers announced the signing of the Czechia forward Wednesday ahead of his side’s third game at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, AB.

“I’m glad to have signed the contract and to play for Kamloops,” Zahejsky said Tuesday after he scored in Czechia’s 7-3 win against Germany.

The 16-year-old has played a point-per-game pace for Czechia so far at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup where Czechia has already locked up a spot in Friday’s semi-finals.

Zahejsky spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with HC Energie Karlovy Vary U20 where he had finished second in scoring with 39 points and was tied first with 19 goals.

He also represented his country at the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge where he had a goal and three assists in eight games.

Now, he heads to the CHL to begin his NHL Draft season in B.C.

“I’m excited,” Zahejsky said. “It’s good for me to play in North America in my Draft year.”