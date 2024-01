Coyotes prospect Geekie traded to Swift Current

The Swift Current Broncos have acquired Arizona Coyotes prospect Conor Geekie from the Wenatchee Wild.

In return, the Wild received Josh Fluker, Maddix McCagherty and Sam Ward as well as four WHL draft picks that include first-round choices in 2025 and 2026.

In 26 games this year, Geekie has 20 goals and 49 points and has recorded five games with at least four points. He also represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors where he scored twice and added an assist.

The second overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, the 19-year-old has recorded 219 points (88 goals) in 186 games with Winnipeg and Wenatchee.

Drafted 11th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Coyotes, Geekie joins a Swift Current club that already features five NHL prospects in Reid Dyck (BOS), Josh Filmon (NJ), Connor Hvidston (ANA), Owen Pickering (PIT) and recently signed Jakub Dvorak (LA).