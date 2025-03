Cowan earns CHL Away From Home presented by Days Inn honours

Across two games last week, London’s Easton Cowan (TOR) tallied six points (two goals) Away from Home.

On March 5, Cowan scored twice in a 5-0 victory over Brantford while on March 9 the 19-year-old had a season high four assists in a 9-0 decision over Sarnia.

Cowan – the OHL’s reigning Red Tilson Trophy and Wayne Gretzky 99 Award winner – has 27 goals and 59 points this year. Earlier this campaign, Cowan had a 65-game point snapped that dated back to Nov. 24, 2023.