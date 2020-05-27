Courageous battle awaits Phoenix’s Crete-Belzile

Sherbrooke Phoenix defenceman Olivier Crete-Belzile is courageously battling Hodgkin lymphoma.

Diagnosed in January, Crete-Belzile then met with team officials where it was decided he would finish the remainder of the 2019-20 season while being closely monitored by team doctor Helene Mercier and team therapist Nicholas Borrelli.

The 19-year-old Quebec City native began treatment this week with the goal to return to the Phoenix lineup next season.

“Finding out that Olivier had cancer created a huge shock at all levels of the organization,” Phoenix franchise owner and general manager Jocelyn Thibault said in a statement. “Olivier was strong and resilient through this news. He wholeheartedly wanted to end his season with the team, something he was able to do with the consent of his treating physician.

“Everyone who knows Olivier knows that he is a reserved and extremely determined young man. It’s an honour for us to have a player like him. This story brought (the team) together.”

Crete-Belzile recently completed his third season with the Phoenix, notching 14 points counting one goal and 13 assists through 54 appearances. The budding forward was originally chosen 45th overall in the 2016 QMJHL Entry Draft.