Cougars’ Heidt inks ELC with Wild

Prince George Cougars forward Riley Heidt has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild.

Heidt was the 64th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old had a monster 2023-24 as he finished the season with 117 points to rank tied third among CHL skaters. Heidt, who also found the back of the net 37 times, had the second best season in Cougars franchise history scoring wise.

The second overall pick in the 2021 WHL Draft, Heidt has totalled 280 points in 221 games and is the franchise’s all-time scoring leader.

Internationally, the Saskatoon, SK., native won gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup as well as bronze at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championships.