Cootes signs with Canucks

Seattle Thunderbird’s Braeden Cootes has signed his three year entry-level contract with Vancouver.

The Canucks made the Thunderbirds’ captain their first choice 15th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. Cootes led the Thunderbirds in scoring this past season with 63 points (26 goals) in 60 games adding another eight points in six playoff games.

The six-foot, 183-pound centre has suited up in 131 career WHL games, all with the T-Birds putting up 40 goals and 59 assists along the way.

The native of Sherwood Park, Alberta captained Team Canada to gold at the 2025 U18 World Championships, scoring six goals and 12 points along the way. Cootes also won gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.