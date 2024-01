Community-driven Battalion continues to succeed on and off the ice

By Joelle Wood / OHL

A team known for it’s loyal and community-driven fanbase, the North Bay Battalion continues to develop strong leaders on and off the ice.

North Bay’s Ty Nelson and Dalyn Wakely are taking meaningful steps this season, spearheading initiatives to support their surrounding communities, a testament to their commitment to giving back to those who continue to show them unwavering support.

Recently partnering with Community Living North Bay to create “Ty’s Troops” this season, Nelson’s special initiative provides services and support to people who have an intellectual disability and their families in North Bay and the surrounding area. This collaboration embodies the spirit of community, uniting the enthusiasm of Nelson with the vibrant personalities within Community Living North Bay.

I’ve teamed up with @CLNorthBay & @OHLBattalion Ty’s Troops is a special initiative aimed at fostering connections and creating memorable, inclusive experiences through various activities and events. Please click the link below and donate if possible 💚https://t.co/be7PnGTkwO pic.twitter.com/dHLSWSHsvB — Ty Nelson (@KidNelly89) November 22, 2023

“For me, it’s all about giving back to the community,” said Nelson. “Ever since I got drafted to the Battalion, this community’s been nothing but fantastic and amazing to myself and my family. Why not give back and try to be a community-orientated person, a leader, and a role model.

“I started Ty’s Troops to bring awareness and support the people who go to Community Living North Bay. It’s amazing to see all of their support, so why not be a person that gives back to them as well,” he added.

The Battalion’s commitment to community involvement is evident as General Manager Adam Dennis highlights the significance of nurturing not just the skills, but also the character of their young players.

“We feel like being good role models is something that goes hand in hand with junior hockey. We have stressed the importance of leaving a legacy behind and that extends far beyond the goals you contribute,” said Dennis. “It has been cool to see the players invest so much of their free time in our community and I know the youth in town have benefitted greatly.”

Also hoping to leave a lasting impact on the community, Dalyn Wakely has remained dedicated to improving North Bay through the establishment of “Wake’s Sake,” initiated in 2022. Weekly volunteer efforts, fundraising endeavours, and shared meal services at The Gathering Place alongside teammates exemplify his ongoing dedication to supporting the less fortunate.

Wakely was recognized for his tremendous community work with the OHL and CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award in 2023.

"North Bay has done so much for me, and I'm just proud to be able to give back in any way I can."@OHLBattalion's Dalyn Wakely is this year's #CHL and #OHL Humanitarian of the Year. — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) June 21, 2023

“The inspiration behind the Wake’s Sake program comes from wanting to have a large and positive affect on North Bay, reaching as many people as I can,” said Wakely. “Through this initiative we are able to help those in need of a meal, as well as create awareness within the community in a positive manner. The community also plays a big part in making contributions of clothing and toiletries that can be accessed by those at The Gathering Place. My goal was and still is to leave a positive mark on the community in the same way that they’ve done for me.”

As North Bay continues to hold a special place in Wakely’s heart, the 19-year-old from Curve Lake First Nation, Ont. emphasizes the significance of reciprocating the support he’s received by giving back to those who have been a part of his journey.

“Assisting the North Bay community to me is such a privilege and something I don’t take lightly. This community has taken me in from the time I set foot in it three years ago, to be able to give back in any way to me is important and with Wake’s Sake I feel I do so.

“To see those coming to the Gathering Place and the immediate impact myself along with my teammates and the other amazing volunteers provide is so rewarding for us all, as we are able to help the very deserving citizens of North Bay access what they need,” he added.

A team coming off two consecutive Central Division titles and having reached the Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back years, the evolving culture within the Battalion organization continues to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to growth.

“It is such an important factor that goes into how we plan everything. We are a development league and our belief is that being a good player starts with being a good person. Those are the people we want on our team and the lessons we prioritize to them when they get here.” commented Dennis.

As they look to continue their success this season, the North Bay Battalion’s dedication to community betterment sets a profound precedent for unity and development both on and off the ice.