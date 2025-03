Colts retire Clifford’s no. 13 jersey

Photo credit: Josh Kim

The Barrie Colts retired Kyle Clifford’s no. 13 jersey Thursday night.

Clifford spent three seasons in Barrie from 2007-2010 where he played in 184 games and recorded 100 points (45 goals).

Selected 35th overall in the 2009 NHL Draft by the LA Kings, the 34-year-old has gone on to play in 753 NHL games.

Clifford is a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2012, 2014) with the Kings while he has also suited up for St. Louis and Toronto. His last NHL appearance came Oct. 24, 2022 as a member of the Maple Leafs but has since played in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies. This season, the Ayr, ON., native has eight points (four goals) in 17 games.

Clifford joins Bryan Little (no. 18) and former head coach Dale Hawerchuk in being honoured at the Sadlon Arena.