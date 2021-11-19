Colts Name Leadership Group for 2021-22

Barrie, ON – The Barrie Colts have announced the 2021-22 Leadership Group led by Brandt Clarke (C), Nathan Allensen (A), Ethan Cardwell (A), and Jacob Frasca (A)

Brandt Clarke was appointed the Captaincy and is the 22nd Captain in franchise history.

Clarke, originally drafted by the Colts in 2019 OHL Priority Selection Draft 4th overall was named Team Captain on Wednesday afternoon. Clarke was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2021 NHL Draft 8th Overall. Clarke has registered 16 points (5 Goals, 11 Assists) in 12 games played.

Brandt Clarke was named 22nd Captain in Colts history! “We have a really strong core with this group of guys and I know we can all go really far this season. I’m really looking forward to leading everyone.” pic.twitter.com/WhYynjDiaV — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) November 18, 2021

Nathan Allensen, appointed Alternate Captain, has spent his entire OHL career with the Colts and is entering his 5th year with the team. Allensen has registered 11 points (3 Goals, 8 Assists) through 12 games this season.

Ethan Cardwell, acquired from the Saginaw Spirit in Jan. 2020, was named an Alternate Captain and was recently drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the 2021 NHL Draft 121st overall. Cardwell has compiled 12 points (3 Goals, 9 Assists) in 12 games played.

Jacob Frasca, drafted by the Colts in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection Draft 45th overall, was named Alternate Captain. Frasca attended the Arizona Coyotes Rookie Camp at the start of this season. Frasca has registered 6 points (3 Goals, 3 Assists) in 13 games.

