Colts hoof Ambrose on Day 3 of Memorial eCup presented by Kia

The endless action continued Wednesday in the Memorial eCup presented by Kia as four more clubs advanced:

Mississauga Steelheads 3 vs. Windsor Spitfires 1

The opening act of the night saw the Steelheads bring their defensive game. Following a fruitful first period that counted goals from Nicholas Canade and Craig Spence, the squad locked it down against the OHL rival Spitfires in carrying their two-goal advantage into the final frame before Windsor forward Kyle McDonald solved the opposing goaltender. It was not enough however as the Steelheads’ James Hardie sealed the deal with six seconds remaining to give his side led by Ty Collins a 3-1 victory and a ticket to the second round.

Barrie Colts 7 vs. Erin Ambrose 1

The second slot of the night offered up a guest spot with Canadian gold medalist Erin Ambrose tasked with taming the Barrie Colts represented by Luke Bignell. With Ambrose playing as the Rimouski Oceanic, the two sides trade chances in a scoreless first frame before the floodgates opened. Yet despite carrying a lead into the third on goals from Andrew Coxhead and William Dumoulin, Ambrose couldn’t hold off the offensive push from the Colts that counted a game-tying marker from Bignell himself before Ethan Cardwell chipped in with his second of the night and Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ty Foerster added a pair of his own with the first coming on a penalty shot en route to an eventual 7-2 win that now sees Barrie advances to Round 2.

Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5 vs. Drummondville Voltigeurs 4 (OT)

Notching four of the game’s first five goals, the Drakkar seemed set to cruise to victory before a late scoring succession by the Voltigeurs made it a nail biter with Drummondville drawing offense from forward Michael Little, with his second of the game, before captain Xavier Simoneau forced overtime. But the extra session saw Baie-Comeau, represented by Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, reclaim the right side of the ledger on a victorious tally from forward Julien Letourneau that marked his second goal of the night to help his team advance to the second round.

Prince Albert Raiders 3 vs. Charlottetown Islanders 2

A two-goal effort by overager Thomas Casey wasn’t enough to push the Islanders into the winner’s circle in the final game of the night as the Raiders held strong and eventually prevailed after getting a timely goal from veteran forward Matthew Culling in addition to NHL-bound scorers in Washington Capitals up-and-comer Aliaksei Protas and San Jose Sharks first-round pick Ozzy Wiesblatt, who provided a late individual effort, to cap the comeback and a 3-2 victory for Prince Albert who represented by Zach Hayes are now headed to Round 2.